LSG vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 9. LSG are seventh in the points table, with 10 points from 11 games. On the other hand, RCB are well placed in second position, with 16 points from 11 matches.
A win for Bengaluru on Friday will confirm their spot in the playoffs and they will also move to the top position for now. RCB have had an exceptional IPL 2025 campaign so far, winning eight of their 11 matches. Significantly, they are yet to lose a match away from home in the ongoing edition as both their batting and bowling departments have flourished.
For Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow, the tournament is as good as over. They have lost four of their last five matches. Even winning all their remaining three matches is unlikely to push them into the top four as they will only end of 16 points and have an extremely poor net run rate of -0.469. Skipper Pant has been totally out of form and would be keen to make a significant contribution.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL
Lucknow and Bengaluru have met five times in the IPL, with RCB having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. This will be the first clash between the two sides in the ongoing edition.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 5
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3
Matches with No Result - 0
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in Lucknow
Lucknow and Bengaluru have met only one time in the IPL at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. RCB won the match by 18 runs in the 2023 edition.
Matches Played - 1
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches
As mentioned earlier, Lucknow and Bengaluru have met five times in the IPL, with Bengaluru having a 3-2 lead. LSG beat RCB by 28 runs in the last meeting between the two sides in April 2024 in an away game.
Here's a summary of the five Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games.
- LSG (181/5) beat RCB (153) by 28 runs, April 2, 2024
- RCB (126/9) beat LSG (108) by 18 runs, May 1, 2023
- LSG (213/9) beat RCB (212/2) by 1 wicket, April 10, 2023
- RCB (207/4) beat LSG (193/6) by 14 runs, May 25, 2022
- RCB (181/6) beat LSG (163/8) by 18 runs, April 19, 2022
