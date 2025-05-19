LSG vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 61 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. LSG are seventh in the points table, with 10 points from 11 games. SRH, who have been eliminated from the playoffs race, have seven points from 11 matches.

Lucknow have only a slim mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. But it would be fair to assume that they would not finish in the top four after the league stage. Winning all their three remaining matches will take them to 16 points. Three teams have already crossed the 16-point mark. Also, LSG's poor net run rate of -0.469 is not going to help their cause one bit.

Hyderabad would look for some positives before exiting the tournament. They bowled well against Delhi Capitals (DC), restricting the opposition to 133-7 as skipper Pat Cummins (3-19) led from the front. However, rain played spoilsport as the match produced no result.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in the IPL

Lucknow and Hyderabad have clashed five times in the IPL, with LSG having an impressive 4-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Lucknow beat SRH by five wickets when the teams met in the first half of IPL 2025.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 4

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in Lucknow

Lucknow and Hyderabad have met only once at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the IPL. The hosts won the match by five wickets in the 2023 edition.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow and Hyderabad have met five times in the IPL. SRH's only win came when they beat LSG by 10 wickets in a home game last season, chasing down a target of 166 in 9.4 overs.

Here's a summary of the five Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games.

LSG (193/5) beat SRH (190/9) by 5 wickets, March 27, 2025

SRH (167/0) beat LSG (165/4) by 10 wickets, 8 May 2024

LSG (185/3) beat SRH (182/6) by 7 wickets, May 13, 2023

LSG (127/5) beat SRH (121/8) by 5 wickets, April 7, 2023

LSG (169/7) beat SRH (157/9) by 12 runs, April 4, 2022

