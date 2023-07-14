Lucknow Super Giants appoints Justin Langer as head coach for IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants have appointed former Australia player Justin Langer as their head coach for IPL 2024, the franchise revealed in a release on Friday, July 14.

Langer was the head coach of the Australian men’s team from 2018 to 2022. Under his reign, Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021 and retained the Ashes 2021-22 by a 4-0 margin against England Down Under.

He also guided Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League (BBL) titles (2013-14, 2014-15, and 2016-17) as their head coach before he succeeded Darren Lehman in the national team’s coach role.

On joining the RPSG group-owned franchise in the cash-rich league, Langer said:

“Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.”

The former Australian batter will take over the mantle from Andy Flower, whose two-season stint came to an end following the conclusion of IPL 2023. Langer is currently associated as a columnist with a UK daily for the Ashes 2023 and will make his IPL coaching debut with LPSG.

Justin Langer’s coaching role with Australia ended Abruptly

Despite his back-to-back success with the Aussies in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, Justin Langer was offered just a six-month extension from Cricket Australia.

However, the Western Australian turned down the deal and immediately stepped down from his role in February 2022 even though his contract was due to expire in June.

The Australian players weren’t happy with Langer’s coaching style and many of rifts between the players-coach relationship were reported by the media. Following Langer’s exit, many ex-Australian cricketers slammed Pat Cummins and Cricket Australia for their handling of the situation.

Things seem to be normal with both parties having moved. Langer has worked in various media roles as a pundit, including for Channel 7 during Australia’s last home summer.