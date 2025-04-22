Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and DC's last match in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the game on Tuesday, April 22.

The two teams have met six times in the IPL, with each winning three times apiece. In their last meeting, Delhi beat Lucknow by one wicket in a thriller in Match 4 of IPL 2025.

Invited to bat first, LSG put up 209/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Aiden Markram departed for 15 off 13 balls, but Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran put on a show with the bat. The duo shared an 87-run stand for the second wicket.

Marsh smashed 72 off 36 balls with the help of six maximums and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, Pooran hit 75 off 30 deliveries, hitting seven maximums and six boundaries. Later, David Miller chipped in with 27 off 19.

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball, returning with three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Vipraj Nigam and Mukesh Kumar picked up one apiece.

LSG vs DC IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, Delhi achieved the target with three balls to spare. They lost three early wickets as Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel and Sameer Rizvi departed cheaply, leaving the team reeling at 7/3. Faf du Plessis, skipper Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings with 29 (18), 22 (11) and 34 (22), respectively.

Later, Ashutosh Sharma scored an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls with the help of five sixes and as many fours to take his team over the line. He was ably supported by Vipraj Nigam, who struck 39 off 15, comprising two sixes and five boundaries.

For GT, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece.

LSG vs DC IPL 2025 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing in Ahmedabad on April 19.

Asked to bat first, DC put up 203/8. Openers Abishek Porel and Karun Nair chipped in with 18 (9) and 31 (18), respectively.

Captain Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs contributed with 39 (32), 28 (14), and 31 (21), respectively. Ashutosh Sharma provided the late surge with 37 off 19, including three sixes and two boundaries.

Prasidh Krishna was the leading wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 4/41, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and R. Sai Kishore scalped one wicket each.

DC vs GT 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with four balls in hand. Shubman Gill perished for a single-digit score, but his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, contributed 36 off 21 deliveries. Jos Buttler stayed unbeaten on 97 off 54 balls, hitting four sixes and 11 boundaries. Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia chipped in with 43 (34) and 11 (3), respectively.

DC vs GT 2025 scorecard.

Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one wicket each for Delhi.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

LSG beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in a last-ball thriller in their last IPL 2025 outing in Jaipur on April 19.

Batting first, the Super Giants posted 180/5 in 20 overs. They lost three wickets early but Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni shared a 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Markram scored a quickfire 66 off 45 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Badoni smashed 50 off 34 deliveries, hitting one six and five boundaries. Later, Abdul Samad struck 30 off 10, including four sixes, to take the team to a fighting total.

Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball for the Royals, returning with figures of 2/31. Tushar Deshpande, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma shared one wicket apiece.

LSG vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, RR managed 178/5 in 20 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 74 off 52 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries. Debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed with 34 off 20, comprising three sixes. The duo put on an 85-run partnership for the opening stand. Later, stand-in captain Riyan Parag smashed 39 off 26 but failed to take the team past the finish line.

LSG vs RR 2025 scorecard.

Avesh Khan delivered with the ball for Lucknow, finishing with figures of 3/37. He defended nine runs off the last over as his team sneaked through with a two-run win. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Aiden Markram shared one wicket each.

