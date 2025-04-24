Lucknow Super Giants youngster makes Nicholas Pooran chant "Jai Maharashtra" ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran chanted 'Jai Maharasthra' (Long Live Maharashtra), as the team arrived in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). It was 20-year-old Arshin Kulkarni who made the former West Indies captain say the slogan.

Kulkarni hails from Solapur and represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Sharing the video of the youngster teaching Pooran the 'Jai Maharashtra' slogan, LSG wrote on Instagram:

"कसं काय मुंबई 🤟."

It is worth mentioning that Nicholas Pooran has been LSG's standout performer with the bat in IPL 2025. The southpaw is currently the second-highest run-getter of the edition, chalking up 377 runs across nine innings at an average of 47.12 and a strike rate of 204.89.

LSG have claimed five wins from their first nine outings and are placed sixth in the points table. They take on MI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27.

Nicholas Pooran recently met the fan who was hit on the head by his six in IPL 2025

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran played a whirlwind 61-run knock in 34 balls during the side's home game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 12. He struck seven sixes during his entertaining innings.

One of those maximums struck a fan on the head at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Pooran recently met the fan ahead of Lucknow's recently concluded clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) at hte same venue.

The 29-year-old interacted with the fan and gifted him a signed cap. Here's a video of the incident:

Pooran was dismissed cheaply in LSG's eight-wicket defeat to DC. The left-handed batter scored just nine runs from five balls before perishing to Mitchell Starc.

The Australian speedster continued his domination over Pooran in the format, dismissing the explosive batter for the fifth time in seven innings.

After being asked to bat first, LSG registered 159/6 in 20 overs. DC chased the target in 17.5 overs to complete a comfortable victory.

