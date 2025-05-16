  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • "Maangte time choice ni hoti" - Arshdeep Singh's hilarious response to query on preferred sunscreen ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

"Maangte time choice ni hoti" - Arshdeep Singh's hilarious response to query on preferred sunscreen ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 16, 2025 19:19 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket in IPL 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh was recently asked by a fan about his preferred sunscreen choice. The left-arm bowler came up with a hilarious response, suggesting that he usually borrows from his teammates.

Ad

Arshdeep cheekily stated that there can't be a choice while using someone else's things. The conversation took place on the social media platform Snapchat. Here's what the 26-year-old replied to a query on the type of sunscreen he uses:

"Jo sath vala use krra ho. Maangte time choice ni hoti [Whichever the one next to me is using. There's no choice while asking]."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh&#039;s Snapchat story.
Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story.

It is worth mentioning that Arshdeep has been very active on Snapchat lately. He has used the platform to interact with his fans. People have also gotten to see the talented fast bowler's funny side there as he comes up with witty responses from time to time.

Ad

One such response came on Thursday, May 15, where he initially mistook a fan for tennis star Sania Mirza because of the similarities between the names.

Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh&#039;s Snapchat story.
Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story.

Arshdeep was released by PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 auction. The franchise re-signed him at a whopping ₹18 crore by using their Right to Match (RTM) option at the event.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh will be seen in action on May 18 as PBKS resume IPL 2025 campaign

IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, after a brief break. As per the revised schedule, PBKS will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18.

On May 8, PBKS' match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, was abandoned after just 10.1 overs due to a floodlight failure. The match is now set to be played again from the start in Jaipur on May 24.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh has been the top performer with the ball for the Punjab-based side this edition. The bowler has bagged 16 wickets across 10 innings at an economy rate of 8.

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are currently placed third in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 15 points and a net run rate of 0.376 after 11 fixtures.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications