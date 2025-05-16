"Maangte time choice ni hoti" - Arshdeep Singh's hilarious response to query on preferred sunscreen ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh was recently asked by a fan about his preferred sunscreen choice. The left-arm bowler came up with a hilarious response, suggesting that he usually borrows from his teammates.

Arshdeep cheekily stated that there can't be a choice while using someone else's things. The conversation took place on the social media platform Snapchat. Here's what the 26-year-old replied to a query on the type of sunscreen he uses:

"Jo sath vala use krra ho. Maangte time choice ni hoti [Whichever the one next to me is using. There's no choice while asking]."

Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story.

It is worth mentioning that Arshdeep has been very active on Snapchat lately. He has used the platform to interact with his fans. People have also gotten to see the talented fast bowler's funny side there as he comes up with witty responses from time to time.

One such response came on Thursday, May 15, where he initially mistook a fan for tennis star Sania Mirza because of the similarities between the names.

Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story.

Arshdeep was released by PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 auction. The franchise re-signed him at a whopping ₹18 crore by using their Right to Match (RTM) option at the event.

Arshdeep Singh will be seen in action on May 18 as PBKS resume IPL 2025 campaign

IPL 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, after a brief break. As per the revised schedule, PBKS will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18.

On May 8, PBKS' match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, was abandoned after just 10.1 overs due to a floodlight failure. The match is now set to be played again from the start in Jaipur on May 24.

Arshdeep Singh has been the top performer with the ball for the Punjab-based side this edition. The bowler has bagged 16 wickets across 10 innings at an economy rate of 8.

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are currently placed third in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 15 points and a net run rate of 0.376 after 11 fixtures.

