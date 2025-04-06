"Making a statement to both RCB and BCCI" - Fans hail Mohammed Siraj for brilliant spell of 4/17 in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj continued his remarkable IPL 2025 form with the ball in the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6. After a poor season opener with figures of 0/54, Siraj has been on fire in the next three games.

Ad

The 31-year-old picked up five wickets in the last two matches coming into the ongoing SRH clash. Siraj ensured to make it count in his home ground in Hyderabad, finishing with his best IPL figures of 4/17 in four overs.

The veteran pacer broke the back of the SRH batting lineup, removing openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma inside the powerplay. Siraj returned at the death to pick up two more wickets, including dangerman Aniket Verma, to restrict SRH to a sub-par total of 152/8 in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X hailed Siraj for his sensational bowling display with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued praising Siraj for his outstanding spell, saying:

"Letting go siraj was the biggest mistake of RCB .His workload was so much since last few years that his body was exhausted and he couldn't perform that well .But now he got a good break and rest and he's breathing fire."

"Siraj is looking bonkers in this season. Kamaal comeback. England mei bas aise hi phod daale bas," tweeted a fan.

Ad

"They say you glow differently after leaving a toxic relationship, Siraj is no longer playing for RCB and he’s bowling like a beast," a fan said.

"Was working on my bowling, my fitness and my mentality" - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj revealed the work he had put in on all aspects of his game during the time away from the game. The pacer was left out of the Indian white-ball side for the England series and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

Ad

Talking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, Siraj said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I am really enjoying. I had a rest, so was working on my bowling, my fitness and my mentality. Body is fresh, so I am really enjoying my bowling. Wicket is slow. I tried to swing it but it did not happen. The more you attack the stumps, the better it is. It is a good total, but maybe ten runs more."

Ad

With his spell today, Siraj is joint-second on the Purple Cap list for IPL 2025. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 13.77 and an economy of 13.77 in four innings.

Coming to the game, GT will have to chase 153 down to win their third straight game after losing their season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More