"Man is just scary in powerplay" - Fans hail Bhuvneshwar Kumar for outstanding bowling display in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a sensational spell in a crucial encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 8. The 34-year-old finished with figures of 2/12 in four overs, bagging the key wickets of Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis.

Bhuvneshwar's first spell of 2/7 in three overs in the powerplay pegged LSG back in their pursuit of a big score.

After a slow start to the IPL 2024 season, Bhuvneshwar has picked up steam with figures of 3/41 in SRH's last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He also trapped the big-hitting Rovman Powell LBW off the final ball with two runs needed to help SRH pull off a one-run victory.

For the season, the veteran pacer has picked up 11 wickets in 12 games at an average of 37.36 and an economy of 9.13.

Fans on Twitter rejoiced over watching a vintage bowling performance from Bhuvneshwar, with some even wanting him in the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Here are the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The showers continued for Bhuvneshwar with one fan saying:

"It's the Vintage Bhuvneshwar Kumar again! Just 2-14. He hasn't conceded a single boundary today! You gotta definitely love him!"

"Today's Hyderabad pitch seems exactly the same to the West Indies. If there is any BCCI should definitely consider Bhuvneshwar Kumar. On the other hand, KL Rahul proving everyone right," a fan tweeted.

"BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR giving vibes of 2016-17 IPL season," said a fan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics help SRH restrict LSG to moderate total

In a virtual do-or-die clash, SRH restricted LSG to a manageable score of 165/4 in 20 overs.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped up big in the crucial encounter to have LSG reeling at 66/4 in the 12th over, in-form pacers T Natarajan and Pat Cummins had off days with the ball. The former gave away 50 in his four overs, while the skipper finished with figures of 1/47 in his spell.

LSG scripted a tremendous recovery thanks to an unbeaten 99-run fifth-wicket partnership between Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran. With both sides boasting a 6-5 record in 11 games, the result of the ongoing contest will likely have a massive say in the final playoff qualification.

SRH have begun their run-chase in style, racing to 107/0 at the end of the sixth over, much to the delight of their home fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback