Matheesha Pathirana removes Shahrukh Khan for 19 as he juggles to complete the catch on 3rd attempt in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana helped dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shahrukh Khan with a juggling catch in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Pathirana completed the catch on the third attempt as Shahrukh perished for 19 runs off 15 balls, leaving his team in a spot of bother at 85/4 in a 231 chase.
The dismissal came in the 11th over of GT’s run chase. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a full-length ball wide outside off stump, and the batter threw his hands at it. All he managed was a thick outside edge towards the short third man, where Pathirana fumbled before completing the catch.
With the dismissal, Shahrukh Khan failed to deliver when he was needed the most. He was coming on the back of a half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in his last outing.
Table toppers GT crumble in a 231-run chase in IPL 2025 match vs CSK
A clinical bowling performance from CSK has left table toppers GT speechless in a 231-run chase in their last IPL 2025 league game. Big guns Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler perished for 13 (9) and 5 (7), respectively.
Soon, Sherfane Rutherford followed them to the dugout by perishing for a four-ball duck. Sai Sudharsan looked good for his 41 off 28 balls, but he eventually fell to Ravindra Jadeja, reducing the hosts to 105/6 in the 13th over.
At the time of writing, the Titans were 110/6 after 13.2 overs, with Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee at the crease.
Batting first, CSK posted 230/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The top three delivered as Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel chipped in with 52 (35), 34 (17), and 37 (19), respectively. Dewald Brevis provided the finishing touches with his quickfire 57 off 23 deliveries, in a knock featuring five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja added 17 (8) and 21* (18), respectively.
Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/22, while Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Shahrukh Khan bagged one wicket apiece.
