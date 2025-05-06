Mayank Yadav and fellow pacers visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and Shivam Mavi offered prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams are set to meet in the 59th game of the season on Friday, May 9, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Ahead of the game, on Tuesday, May 6, Akash Deep shared a post on Instagram featuring fellow pacers Mayank Yadav and Shivam Mavi as the trio offered prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. He captioned the post:

“Hail Lord Ram.”

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, LSG last took the field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 54th match of the season on Sunday, May 4, at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. After being put in to bat, PBKS posted a formidable total of 236/5, with Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge, scoring 91 off 48 balls, including six fours and seven sixes.

In reply, Ayush Badoni was the standout performer for LSG, scoring 74 off 40 balls. However, his efforts weren’t enough as LSG finished their 20 overs at 199/7, falling short by 37 runs in their sixth defeat of the season. Rishabh Pant’s side currently sits in seventh place on the points table, with 10 points from 11 games.

Ad

LSG triumphed over RCB when the two teams last met in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other five times in IPL history, with RCB holding a slight advantage, winning three of those encounters. The two teams last met in Match 15 of IPL 2024 in Bengaluru.

Put in to bat, LSG posted 181/5, with Quinton de Kock leading the charge with an impressive 81 off 56 balls, while Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 40 off 21 balls.

In reply, the hosts faltered and were bowled out for just 153, losing by 28 runs. Mayank Yadav was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/14 from four overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More