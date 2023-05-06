MI captain Rohit Sharma registers this unwanted record in IPL game during CSK vs MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has registered an unwanted record during their IPL 2023 game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6.

Sharma has now registered the most ducks (16) by a batter in the history of the tournament. This came after the 36-year-old was caught by Ravindra Jadeja as he failed to flick a delivery off Deepak Chahar in the third over, leaving the visitors reeling at 14-3.

Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, and Dinesh Karthik are second (15 each) on the list of batters with the most ducks in the cash-rich league.

It's worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma has failed to deliver with the bat so far in IPL 2023, having scored 184 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 126.89, including a solitary half-century. He previously registered a duck in MI’s previous match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The right-handed batter has also registered three single-digit scores (1 vs RCB, 2 vs GT, and 3 vs RR) in IPL 2023, apart from his two ducks. His only fifty (65) came against DC. He will now look to return back to form in the remaining games this season.

Rohit Sharma’s MI set 140-run target for CSK

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians posted 139/8 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a maiden half-century from Nehal Wadhera. The left-hander scored 64 off 51 balls, including one six and eight boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with scores of 26 and 20 respectively. The trio helped the team reach a respectable total after struggling at 14-3 inside the powerplay overs.

Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball for CSK, returning with sensational figures of 3/15. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande also picked two wickets apiece, with Ravindra Jadeja getting a solitary scalp.

In reply, CSK are 55/1 with Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway at the crease.

