MI vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 45 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27. This will be the day game of the double-header. Both MI and LSG have 10 points from nine matches, with five wins and four defeats.

Traditional slow starters, Mumbai began their IPL 2025 campaign with four losses in their first five matches. However, since then they have won four matches in a row. In their previous clash, MI got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bowling first, Mumbai held SRH to 143-8 as Trent Boult starred with 4-26 and won the game with ease.

In contrast to MI, Lucknow have lost two of their last three matches. In their previous clash, they were hammered by Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in a home game. Batting first, LSG slipped from 87-0 to be held to 159-6. Rishabh Pant batted at No. 7 and was out for a duck. DC chased down the target without any trouble as Lucknow's bowlers did not have enough runs to bowl with.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow have a terrific head-to-head record against Mumbai in the IPL. The sides have clashed seven times, with LSG winning six of them. When the teams met for the first time in IPL 2025, Lucknow beat Mumbai by 12 runs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

MI and LSG have met twice in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, with Lucknow winning both the matches. They beat Mumbai by 18 runs in 2024 and by 36 runs in 2022.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

Lucknow have won four of the last five matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. MI's only win came when they registered an 81-run triumph in the IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants games.

LSG (203/8) beat MI (191/5) by 12 runs, April 4, 2025

LSG (214/6) beat MI (196/6) by 18 runs, May 17, 2024

LSG (145/6) beat MI (144/7) by 4 wickets, April 30, 2024

MI (182/8) beat LSG (101) by 81 runs, May 24, 2023

LSG (177/3) beat MI (172/5) by 5 runs, May 16, 2023

