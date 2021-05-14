Michael Hussey tests negative; expected to return home on Sunday

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey returned with a negative COVID-19 on Friday. He is expected to fly back to Australia directly as the government will lift the ban on passengers arriving from India from May 16.

Hussey, who was with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their batting coach, was one of the three backroom staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 during the second phase of IPL 2021. As a result of this, he has been stranded in India since the suspension of the tournament and didn't join the Australian contingent that flew to the Maldives.

Along with Michael Hussey, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji also tested negative for COVID-19. The pacer returned home from the quarantine centre in Chennai after getting the result. A source close to the developments told the Times of India:

"It will be a big relief for him. He (Hussey) will at least be able to go home directly. It was an extremely stressful situation for one and all. For now, our objective is to ensure that everyone stays safe. It's good that Hussey and Balaji are now better."

Michael Hussey's conflicting COVID-19 test results

Michael Hussey, who possibly contracted the virus during his stay in New Delhi, earlier tested negative for COVID-19 during the second round of tests. However, during the third round of tests, he once again tested positive for the virus, which had the CSK management sweating.

However, in the fourth round of tests conducted on Thursday, Hussey tested negative, which was a massive relief for everyone involved. According to the current guidelines, Michael Hussey will have to quarantine himself for two weeks upon his arrival in Australia.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the other Australian members, who are currently in the Maldives, will fly to Malaysia on May 16 on a chartered flight. They will then catch another flight to Sydney, where they will observe a 14-day quarantine period.

Cricket Australia's interim CEO, Nick Hockley commented on the situation, saying:

"I would say the BCCI have been absolutely fantastic. They're committed to not only the first movement to either the Maldives or Sri Lanka, but they're also then committed to putting the contingent on a charter to bring them back to Australia."