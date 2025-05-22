Mitchell Marsh blasts Rashid Khan for 25 runs in an over in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh took Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan to the cleaners in the latter's first over of the ongoing IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The Australian cricketer hammered 25 runs off the leg-spinner's over.
Rashid came on to bowl in the 12th over, with Titans captain Shubman Gill bringing him on after a long wait. The first two balls went for 10 runs, with Marsh hammering a six and a four. The third delivery also went for a six, this time over long-off, despite being a mishit.
The Afghanistan leggie dropped the next two deliveries short, and the 33-year-old put them away for boundaries. The last ball yielded only a single.
Watch the over here.
Earlier, the toss went in favour of the Titans, and Gill elected to field first. However, his decision backfired as the LSG openers laid into his bowlers, going on to slam 235/2 runs in 20 overs.
Mitchell Marsh scores maiden IPL ton as Lucknow Super Giants amass 235 in 20 overs
Meanwhile, Marsh managed to complete his first-ever IPL century, getting there off 56 deliveries. He shared an opening stand of 91 runs in 9.5 overs with Aiden Markram (36), and added 121 with Nicholas Pooran for the second wicket.
Pooran, whose form had taken a hit in the second half of the tournament, returned to his best by blasting an unbeaten 56 off 27 deliveries. Marsh was dismissed for 117 off 64 balls eventually. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant replaced him and scored an unbeaten 16 off six balls.
For the Titans, only Arshad Khan and Sai Kishore were amongst the wickets. Although the Titans have qualified for the playoffs and the Super Giants are out of the race, the former will be determined to win to finish in the top two.
