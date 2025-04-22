  • home icon
  • Mitchell Starc knocks over dangerous Nicholas Pooran for 9 with a slower short ball in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Apr 22, 2025 20:52 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc claimed the crucial wicket of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match is taking place on Tuesday, April 22, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The dismissal took place on the second ball of the 12th over in LSG’s innings. Starc delivered a slower short ball from over the wicket, angling it into the left-hander. Pooran attempted a pull shot but ended up dragging it onto his stumps off the bottom edge.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The southpaw had a disappointing outing, scoring nine runs off five deliveries, including two boundaries. Pooran’s dismissal left LSG at 99/2 after 11.2 overs.

After a brilliant start to his IPL 2025 campaign, Pooran has now recorded three consecutive low scores, managing just eight and 11 in the previous two matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively.

LSG lose four quick wickets after an 87-run opening stand against DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl in the 40th match of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The hosts got off to a solid start, with openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh putting together 51 runs in the powerplay.

Markram reached his fifty off 30 balls but was dismissed on the final delivery of the 10th over after a well-made 52 off 33 balls, courtesy of Dushmantha Chameera, ending an 87-run opening partnership. Mitchell Starc then struck in the 12th over, removing the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for just nine.

Mukesh Kumar further dented LSG’s innings in the 14th over, picking up two quick wickets—Abdul Samad (2) and Marsh (45)—as DC grabbed four wickets in quick succession. At the time of writing, the hosts were 118/4 after 15 overs, with David Miller (7) and Ayush Badoni (3) at the crease.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

