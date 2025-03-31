Mohammed Siraj celebrates Eid with family ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj posted a couple of images on his official social media account, celebrating Eid. The pacer was a part of Gujarat Titans' most recent game against Mumbai Indians.

Siraj took to his official account on Instagram and shared photos of him posing with his mother and brother, celebrating the festival. Take a look at the post below:

Mohammed Siraj was the Gujarat Titans' second-most expensive acquisition at the mega auctions, going for ₹12.25 crore, behind Jos Buttler (₹15.75 crores).

The pacer has so far had a mixed start to his life at the new franchise, having played two games. He went wicketless and conceded 54 runs in his first game against the Punjab Kings, while returning with figures of 2/34 against the Mumbai Indians.

Siraj will be in action against his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on April 2

Before playing for GT, Siraj plied his trade at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for seven seasons - Source: Getty

Mohammed Siraj was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp for seven seasons, with the franchise acquiring him at the mega auction in 2018. The pacer played 87 games and picked up 83 wickets, which makes him the franchise's third-highest wicket-taker after Yuzvendra Chahal (139) and Harshal Patel (99).

He was released by the franchise ahead of the 2025 IPL mega-auction, where the Gujarat Titans acquired him.

Siraj will be facing his former side, RCB, on April 2, with the Gujarat Titans traveling to Bengaluru. The last time the two teams played against each other was in the last season, where Siraj won the Player of the Match for his spell of 2/27 as RCB won by six wickets.

RCB have a 3-2 edge over the Gujarat Titans in head-to-head clashes. The three-time finalists did the double over the 2022 Champions last year, beating them both home and away.

