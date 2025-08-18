"Siraj will be given the nod ahead of Prasidh" - Former India opener makes big prediction ahead of Asia Cup 2025 squad selection

Former India opener and ex-chief selector Kris Srikkanth has backed Mohammed Siraj to find a place in the Asia Cup 2025 squad ahead of Prasidh Krishna. Admitting that both the pace bowlers excelled for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, Srikkanth opined that Siraj must be picked ahead of Prasidh for the T20 tournament because he displayed great rhythm in the Test series in England.

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be announced in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. While Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are automatic selections in the fast bowling department, there could be a close battle between Siraj, Prasidh and Harshit Rana for the third pacer's slot.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka', Srikkanth threw his full support behind India's bowling star in England and commented:

"Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are certainties. I believe Siraj will be given the nod ahead of Prasidh Krishna. He has those fighting qualities. Prasidh bowled very well in the IPL. He did a brilliant job, but Siraj should be in the reckoning as the extra medium pacer.

"Both Prasidh and Siraj bowled well for GT in all fairness. But, on current form, Siraj has that momentum as well as rhythm. I will continue with Siraj," the 65-year-old added.

Prasidh was the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, with 25 scalps, while Siraj picked up 16. In the Test series in England, Siraj claimed 23 wickets in five Tests, while Prasidh picked up 14 scalps in three matches.

"I will pick Washington Sundar" - Kris Srikkanth on Team India's spinners for Asia Cup 2025

Shifting focus to the spin department for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, Srikkanth opined that he would pick Washington Sundar since the team will need a quality off spinner against left-handers. The former India opener was unsure of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's selection. He opined:

"Whether Kuldeep Yadav gets a place, we'll have to wait and see. He might be in the 15, but I don't think he will be in the XI if Washington Sundar is playing. I will pick Washington Sundar. You need an off-spinner against left-handers. Varun Chakaravarthy is a certainty."

Sundar has played 54 T20I matches for India and has claimed 48 wickets at an average of 23.50 and an economy rate of 6.94. As for Kuldeep, he has 69 scalps in 40 matches at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 6.77. Leg-spinner Chakaravarthy has claimed 33 wickets in 18 matches, with two five-fers.

