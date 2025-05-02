  • home icon
  Mohammed Siraj sprints to complete an excellent low catch and end Abhishek Sharma's heroics in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified May 02, 2025 23:36 IST
Mohammed Siraj with a decent catch. [Pic credits: BCCI]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj was impressive on the field in the IPL 2025 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the clash on Friday, May 2. The speedster covered enough ground before sliding to hold on to an excellent low catch. As a result, Abhishek Sharma perished for 74 runs off 41 balls, a knock laced with six maximums and four boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 15th over of SRH’s run chase. Ishant Sharma bowled a back-of-a-length ball, and Abhishek failed to play the pull shot to perfection. The ball hit the upper portion of the bat before going high up in the sky towards the leg side. Siraj ran from mid-wicket and held on to the impressive catch.

Watch the video below:

What happened in the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Invited to bat first, GT posted 224/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill led by example, smashing a quickfire 76 off 38 balls at a stunning strike rate of 200 with the aid of two sixes and 10 boundaries.

His opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, also continued his consistency with the bat, hitting 48 off 23 deliveries. Jos Buttler joined the show with 64 off 37 at a strike rate of 172.97, smashing four sixes and three fours. Washington Sundar also contributed 21 off 16.

Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for SRH, returning with figures of 3/35 in his four overs. Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari shared one wicket apiece.

In response, the SunRisers were 157/6 after 17.4 overs. None of the batters got going other than Abhishek Sharma. Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen perished for 20 (16) and 23 (18), respectively.

With a loss, SRH will crash out of the IPL 2025 playoffs. On the other hand, GT are likely to climb to the top of the points table.

Click here to check out the full GT vs SRH IPL 2025 scorecard.

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by Aditya Singh
