"Most of these runs have come while batting first" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill heading into IPL 2023 final

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill has a stark difference in his numbers while setting and chasing targets heading into the IPL 2023 final.

The Titans were supposed to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the title decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. However, persistent rain forced the match to be pushed to the reserve day (Monday, May 29).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the Gujarat Titans players' numbers in Ahmedabad heading into Monday's game. Regarding Gill, he observed:

"If Shubman Gill bats first, his average is close to 100. He has scored more than one century here and half-centuries as well, but most of these runs have come while batting first."

The former Indian opener highlighted the Gujarat Titans mainstay's disparate numbers while batting first and second, elaborating:

"When he comes to chase, in fact he scored runs against this team only in the first match, he has scored runs after that as well but the average falls to 40. An average of 40 looks less if we see it from his viewpoint, it is well played for the others, but there is a stark difference."

Gill has amassed 851 runs at an excellent average of 60.79 in 16 innings in IPL 2023. While he averages an outstanding 92.80 while setting a target in Ahmedabad, he has a much inferior average of 34.50 while chasing.

"He finds it slightly difficult to bat here" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has an average of 21.13 in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Wriddhiman Saha doesn't enjoy a good record at the Gujarat Titans' home ground, stating:

"Wriddhiman Saha - this ground has not been that good for him. He scored an 81 against Lucknow but other than that, he hasn't scored too many runs on this ground. He finds it slightly difficult to bat here."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that Hardik Pandya hasn't delivered as per expectations in IPL 2023 thus far, explaining:

"Hardik Pandya the batter and bowler hasn't turned up although he was the Player of the Match in the last year's final. So you expect that a big player will come good on the big stage but it has not been that good until now. This tournament has been extremely cold based on his ability but this might all change."

Pandya has aggregated 325 runs at a slightly below-par average of 29.55 in his 14 knocks in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans skipper has scalped only three wickets thus far and has conceded an average of 8.91 runs per over.

