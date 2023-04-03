Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni became the eighth player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to cross 5,000 runs. The right-hander achieved the milestone in the ongoing clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk in Chennai.

The 41-year-old's cameo of 12 runs from three deliveries made the Chepauk go berserk as he smashed two sixes in the first couple of balls he faced after coming out in the 20th over. He holed out to the sweeper cover trying to go for another maximum as Mark Wood nipped out his final wicket to take three wickets in his four overs.

CSK, aiming to bounce back against the Super Giants, went ahead with an unchanged side. They started outstandingly, as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway forged a 110-run opening stand, with the former top-scoring with 57 after a 50-ball 92 against the Gujarat Titans. The likes of Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, and Ambati Rayudu also played their parts to significant effect.

"Another 15-20 runs would have been good" - MS Dhoni after season-opening loss to Gujarat Titans

Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan finished the game for Gujarat Titans. (Credits: Twitter)

Following a five-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans in the season opener, Dhoni felt his side were a few runs short, and that batting became easier in the second half. However, the keeper-batter also praised Gaikwad for his exploits with the bat.

"Another 15-20 runs would have been good. We all know there would be a little bit of dew. Also it was a 7.30pm start so the ball holds on a little early on. Also we could have batted properly in the middle overs as opposed to trying to muscle the ball. Rutu is a pleasure to watch. He has groomed himself very well, and makes the eight decisions under pressure. We can't afford to bowl no-balls. That is something in our control."

CSK is one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, winning four IPL titles - all of which have come under Dhoni. Nevertheless, they finished second last in IPL 2022.

