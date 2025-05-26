MS Dhoni leaves CSK camp, off to Ranchi after IPL 2025 season [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has left the team camp after the side finished their IPL 2025 campaign. They played their last match of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 24, in Ahmedabad.

Ad

With CSK finishing tenth on the points table and failing to make it to the playoffs, their season came to an end with their final league stage match. Subsequently, skipper MS Dhoni left the camp for Ranchi.

He was seen getting off a car and entering the airport in a video that has surfaced on social media. Dhoni can be seen in a casual t-shirt and jeans with a backpack and black shades as he entered the airport.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK fail to make playoffs despite MS Dhoni taking over as captain

CSK began the IPL 2025 season with Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain. However, he played only five matches and was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

MS Dhoni then took over as captain with Chennai struggling. However, that did not change their fortunes as they failed to make the playoffs. Moreover, it was an extremely poor season for CSK as they finished at the bottom of the table, managing only four wins in 14 matches with ten defeats.

Ad

They ended their campaign with a thumping 83-run over GT, saving some pride. MS Dhoni scored just 196 runs from 14 matches this season at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17

As he is already 43, it will be interesting to see if Dhoni returns to play another season. He was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

CSK failed to make the playoffs last year as well, finishing fifth. After having won their fifth title in 2023, they have not finished in the top four for two consecutive seasons now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More