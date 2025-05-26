MS Dhoni leaves CSK camp, off to Ranchi after IPL 2025 season [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has left the team camp after the side finished their IPL 2025 campaign. They played their last match of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 24, in Ahmedabad.
With CSK finishing tenth on the points table and failing to make it to the playoffs, their season came to an end with their final league stage match. Subsequently, skipper MS Dhoni left the camp for Ranchi.
He was seen getting off a car and entering the airport in a video that has surfaced on social media. Dhoni can be seen in a casual t-shirt and jeans with a backpack and black shades as he entered the airport.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
CSK fail to make playoffs despite MS Dhoni taking over as captain
CSK began the IPL 2025 season with Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain. However, he played only five matches and was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
MS Dhoni then took over as captain with Chennai struggling. However, that did not change their fortunes as they failed to make the playoffs. Moreover, it was an extremely poor season for CSK as they finished at the bottom of the table, managing only four wins in 14 matches with ten defeats.
They ended their campaign with a thumping 83-run over GT, saving some pride. MS Dhoni scored just 196 runs from 14 matches this season at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17
As he is already 43, it will be interesting to see if Dhoni returns to play another season. He was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
CSK failed to make the playoffs last year as well, finishing fifth. After having won their fifth title in 2023, they have not finished in the top four for two consecutive seasons now.
