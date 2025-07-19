MS Dhoni offers prayers at Maa Dewri Mandir in Ranchi with family [Watch]

Veteran cricketer MS Dhoni was spotted at the Maa Dewri Mandir in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He offered players at the temple located in his hometown, with his family.With MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva took part in the rituals as well. Dhoni, dressed in a casual black t-shirt with camouflage pants, broke a coconut. Ziva and Sakshi also followed the ritual as the priest recited a prayer. Breaking a coconut at a temple is considered a symbolic act with spiritual significance.Dhoni and Sakshi, along with the priest, also cheered young Ziva when she broke the coconut.Watch the video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -Post the IPL 2025 season, MS Dhoni is spending his time in Ranchi. He has been spotted taking his bikes and cars for rides multiple times. The former Indian captain also visits the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium Complex.He recently celebrated his 44th birthday with friends and family in Ranchi.Will MS Dhoni feature in IPL 2026 for CSK?MS Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. He was retained for ₹4 crore under the uncapped player category before the mega auction. As Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury after a few initial games, Dhoni even took over as captain once again.However, it was a season to forget for CSK. They failed to qualify for the playoffs. Moreover, they finished at the very bottom of the table with just four wins and eight points from 14 matches.The 44-year-old made 196 runs from 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17 with a top score of an unbeaten 30. Ruturaj is likely to lead the team in the next season.It will be interesting to see if Dhoni returns to play in 2026. The veteran has not provided any confirmation as yet. He has also not ruled out the possibility of coming back for another season. Therefore, fans will have to wait for an update, which could come close to the start of IPL 2026. He has played a massive role in making CSK one of the most successful franchises in the league's history, leading them to five IPL titles.