MS Dhoni plays fun game with Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni played a guessing game similar to dumb charades with teammates ahead of their highly anticipated IPL 2025 encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 20. Dhoni was on the stage with Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, and Sam Curran. Each one wore headphones that prevented them from hearing the other.

Ad

In a contest of lip reading, the anchor conveyed a sentence in Hindi to Dhoni, which he had to pass on to the next person without saying it aloud. While Dhoni tried his hand at it, Pathirana understood it as 'What I do'.

When the Sri Lankan said the same to Dube, he misunderstood it as 'What I don't know' and conveyed that to Curran.

Finally, the anchor read out the original Hindi sentence, much to the laughter of the players and the crowd.

Ad

Trending

Here is a clip of the fun game shared by CSK's official X handle:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the brilliant off-field vibe between the players, things have not been smooth sailing for CSK thus far in IPL 2025. The Men in Yellow have won only two out of their five outings and placed at the bottom of the points table.

MS Dhoni's heroics helped CSK break out of losing slump in previous match against LSG

Expand Tweet

Ad

MS Dhoni produced one of his vintage finishing acts in CSK's last outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. Chasing 167 for victory, the five-time champions crawled to 111/5 after 15 overs when Dhoni walked into bat.

However, the 43-year-old wasted no time getting into the groove, smashing an unbeaten 26 off 11 deliveries. Dhoni's assault helped CSK complete the run chase in the final over with five wickets to spare.

The champion cricketer was named the Player of the Match for his heroics, making it the first time he received the award in the IPL since 2019. The thrilling victory helped CSK break their longest streak of five, heading into the all-important clash against MI.

Ad

Despite predominantly batting in the end overs, Dhoni has been in impressive ball-striking form this season. The veteran has scored 130 runs at an average of over 43 and a strike rate of 158.53 in seven games.

Dhoni also captained CSK in the last two matches, with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More