MS Dhoni's ex-business partner arrested in fraud case - Reports

Former India captain MS Dhoni's ex-business partner Mihir Diwakar has been arrested for defrauding people in the name of establishing a cricket academy in Jaipur. The case revolves around several offenses of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a Times of India report, Diwakar had established a company called RK Sports where he allegedly collected funds to open an academy but didn't even return the amounts. He further defrauded people by claiming that there was an agreement between him and Dhoni to provide franchises to MS Dhoni Sports Academy and others. That came even as Dhoni didn't permit him to use his name to establish an academy in Jaipur.

On Wednesday, April 10, Diwakar was nabbed from Noida (UP) and will be brought to Jaipur to be formally arrested in the case.

Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph was quoted as saying:

"A case of fraud was registered against the accused at Karni Vihar police station in 2023. After taking money, the accused neither opened the academy nor returned the funds."

The police added that MS Dhoni himself lodged the criminal complaint against Diwakar in Jaipur last year.

MS Dhoni is the second richest cricketer in the world -Reports

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is the second-richest cricketer in the world, only after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

According to an Economic Times report in October 20203, Dhoni has a net worth of $125 million, only behind Tendulkar ($165 million). Virat Kohli is placed third with $122 million.

Dhoni, who led India to three ICC trophies, including two World Cups (T20I and ODI), is one of the biggest brands in India owing to his rich fanbase. The 42-year-old owns several top sponsorship deals, including Jio Cinema, SBI, Winzo, Dream 11, Cello, and many more.

The Ranchi-born cricketer, who led CSK to their fifth IPL trophy last year, is playing solely as a player in what is rumored to be his last IPL season. He will next be seen in action against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.