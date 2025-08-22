  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • MS Dhoni spotted taking Army-styled Hummer for a spin during break post IPL 2025 [Watch]

MS Dhoni spotted taking Army-styled Hummer for a spin during break post IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Aug 22, 2025 21:50 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni in action for CSK in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Former India captain MS Dhoni took one of his cars out for a drive during the break post IPL 2025. His love and obsession for cars and bikes is well known to everybody.

Ad

Recently, Dhoni was spotted taking his Army-styled Hummer for a spin on the streets. The number plate of the SUV (JH01 AB 7781) was clearly visible. Moreover, images of helicopters, fighter jets, tanks, and soldiers were seen on the vehicle.

According to The Times of India, MS Dhoni reportedly added the Hummer to his collection in 2009. However, it has now been given a new and fascinating look that also highlights his love for the Armed Forces.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He is also known for his association with the Army. The former Indian skipper was granted the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army of India in 2011.

Watch Dhoni's video taking his Hummer for a spin posted by a user on X below:

Ad

Post IPL 2025, MS Dhoni has been enjoying his time off. The 44-year-old has been working on his fitness as well. Fans are hopeful for his return for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. Dhoni was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped' player category before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Will MS Dhoni return for CSK in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is among the biggest names when it comes to world cricket and even the IPL. He is among the most successful captains, having led CSK to a record five IPL titles as captain.

Ad

However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the CSK legend would be seen playing in IPL 2026. During a recent event, Dhoni revealed that he would need some more time to take a call.

"I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision," he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.

Notably, Dhoni captained CSK once again in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out after the first five matches of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. Chennai did not have a great campaign as they finished at the bottom of the points table.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications