MS Dhoni spotted taking Army-styled Hummer for a spin during break post IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni took one of his cars out for a drive during the break post IPL 2025. His love and obsession for cars and bikes is well known to everybody.Recently, Dhoni was spotted taking his Army-styled Hummer for a spin on the streets. The number plate of the SUV (JH01 AB 7781) was clearly visible. Moreover, images of helicopters, fighter jets, tanks, and soldiers were seen on the vehicle.According to The Times of India, MS Dhoni reportedly added the Hummer to his collection in 2009. However, it has now been given a new and fascinating look that also highlights his love for the Armed Forces.He is also known for his association with the Army. The former Indian skipper was granted the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army of India in 2011.Watch Dhoni's video taking his Hummer for a spin posted by a user on X below:Post IPL 2025, MS Dhoni has been enjoying his time off. The 44-year-old has been working on his fitness as well. Fans are hopeful for his return for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. Dhoni was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped' player category before the IPL 2025 mega auction.Will MS Dhoni return for CSK in IPL 2026?MS Dhoni is among the biggest names when it comes to world cricket and even the IPL. He is among the most successful captains, having led CSK to a record five IPL titles as captain.However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the CSK legend would be seen playing in IPL 2026. During a recent event, Dhoni revealed that he would need some more time to take a call.&quot;I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision,&quot; he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.Notably, Dhoni captained CSK once again in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out after the first five matches of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. Chennai did not have a great campaign as they finished at the bottom of the points table.