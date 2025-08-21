  • home icon
  Cricket News
  "No one will pick you for CSK" - Ruturaj Gaikwad's fun banter with kids at Super Kings Academy [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 21, 2025 22:27 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had a cheeky conversation with kids at the Super Kings Academy. Gaikwad is currently playing in the 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament that is being held across multiple venues in Chennai.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a fun banter while he interacted with the kids. He asked all the kids if there were supporters of any other team other than CSK. There were a few who raised their hands as supporters of other teams. Gaikwad cheekily told them that no one would pick them for CSK in the future.

"Everyone will remember your name, and no one will pick you for CSK," he said.
A kid also asked him how it was captaining a team with many senior players. Gaikwad gave another cheeky reply. He said that he enjoyed it a lot and scolded all the seniors. Notably, he was ruled out of IPL 2025 after a few initial games due to an injury.

CSK had a poor outing as they failed to make the playoffs. They finished at the bottom with just four wins. In five games, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 122 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike-rate of 150.61 with two half-centuries.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fails to impress on return after injury

Ruturaj Gaikwad returned after his injury during IPL 2025. He played for Maharashtra in the opening round of the ongoing 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament against Chhattisgarh.

The right-hander made just 1 run in the first innings. In the second innings, he failed to make a comeback and scored just 11 runs. Moreover, Maharashtra failed to chase 185 in the final innings and lost the game by 36 runs.

While he could not impress on his return, he would be keen to perform and get back into rhythm in the upcoming matches. Gaikwad has been away from the Indian set-up as well. He last played an international match in a T20I against Zimbabwe in July 2024.

So far, he has played 23 T20Is and has notched up 633 runs at an average of 39.56 and a strike-rate of 143.53. He also has a hundred and four half-centuries. Gaikwad has also featured in six ODIs and has scored 115 runs with a single fifty.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.






