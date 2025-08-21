"No one will pick you for CSK" - Ruturaj Gaikwad's fun banter with kids at Super Kings Academy [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had a cheeky conversation with kids at the Super Kings Academy. Gaikwad is currently playing in the 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament that is being held across multiple venues in Chennai.Ruturaj Gaikwad had a fun banter while he interacted with the kids. He asked all the kids if there were supporters of any other team other than CSK. There were a few who raised their hands as supporters of other teams. Gaikwad cheekily told them that no one would pick them for CSK in the future.&quot;Everyone will remember your name, and no one will pick you for CSK,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA kid also asked him how it was captaining a team with many senior players. Gaikwad gave another cheeky reply. He said that he enjoyed it a lot and scolded all the seniors. Notably, he was ruled out of IPL 2025 after a few initial games due to an injury.CSK had a poor outing as they failed to make the playoffs. They finished at the bottom with just four wins. In five games, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 122 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike-rate of 150.61 with two half-centuries.Ruturaj Gaikwad fails to impress on return after injuryRuturaj Gaikwad returned after his injury during IPL 2025. He played for Maharashtra in the opening round of the ongoing 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament against Chhattisgarh.The right-hander made just 1 run in the first innings. In the second innings, he failed to make a comeback and scored just 11 runs. Moreover, Maharashtra failed to chase 185 in the final innings and lost the game by 36 runs.While he could not impress on his return, he would be keen to perform and get back into rhythm in the upcoming matches. Gaikwad has been away from the Indian set-up as well. He last played an international match in a T20I against Zimbabwe in July 2024.So far, he has played 23 T20Is and has notched up 633 runs at an average of 39.56 and a strike-rate of 143.53. He also has a hundred and four half-centuries. Gaikwad has also featured in six ODIs and has scored 115 runs with a single fifty.