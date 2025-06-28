MS Dhoni waves to fans while driving out his Citroën in Ranchi after IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter and veteran MS Dhoni has been spotted driving his car on the streets of Ranchi post the IPL 2025 season. Dhoni appeared for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently concluded IPL season.
Since the completion of the tournament, MS Dhoni has been in his hometown Jharkhand, where he has been spotted multiple times chilling in Ranchi. Most recenty, he was seen driving out his Citroën car in the city. Dhoni owns a black Citroën Basalt model. He can be seen in a sleeveless blue t-shirt as he drove the car out.
While he was getting out in his car, fans can be heard saying MS Dhoni that they are his big fans. Dhoni looked at the fans from his car and waved to them with one hand as he took the car out.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
He was also recently spotted at a gym in Ranchi with former Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwary's son.
MS Dhoni led CSK in the IPL 2025 season
MS Dhoni, who had quit as CSK captain after leading the side to their fifth IPL title in the 2023 season, returned as skipper in the 2025 season. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the captain at the start of the tournament, was ruled out after a few initial games due to an injury, leading to Dhoni's return as captain.
The veteran was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category before the IPL 2025 mega auctions. While CSK did not have a great start to the season, Dhoni returning as captain did not bring about a change in their fortunes either.
CSK had their worst season as they finished at the very bottom of the table. They managed to win just four out of their 14 matches, gathering eight points. Dhoni confirmed post the season that Ruturaj will be the captain when they return next year. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether Dhoni will himself feature in the 2026 edition of the league or not.
