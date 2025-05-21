Mumbai Indians distribute special Rohit Sharma jersey ahead of IPL 2025 clash against DC at the Wankhede Stadium [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians (MI) are distributing a special Rohit Sharma jersey ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams square off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

Ahead of the crucial clash, a special Rohit Sharma jersey is being distributed by the home franchise. Dark blue in color with MI's logo, it has "Mumbai Cha Raja," which means the 'King of Mumbai', printed in front, with Rohit's name and number on the back.

The special jersey can be seen in a post by a Rohit fan page on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Mumbai are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 table with 14 points from 12 games. A win here against Delhi will take them to 16 points and also seal their spot in the playoffs. Three teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, have already qualified, with MI and DC fighting for the final spot.

Rohit Sharma to play for the first time in Wankhede after inauguration of his stand

A Rohit Sharma stand was recently unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium. The star cricketer was present for the ceremony, along with his entire family.

He will be playing for the first time in Wankhede after the inauguration of the 'Rohit Sharma Stand'. He also announced his retirement from Test cricket recently, and the game against DC will be his first professional game after the announcement.

Rohit has been in decent form with the bat this season. He has scored 300 runs from 11 innings at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of over 150 with three half-centuries.

On a special occasion, and an important game for Mumbai at the Wankhede, the star batter will be eager to deliver his best performance. A loss here will make MI's last league game against Punjab a must-win affair, and they will also have to depend on DC's result from their last league game, which is also against Shreyas Iyer's side.

