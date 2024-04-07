Mustafizur Rahman returns, to be available for CSK's match against KKR: Reports

In a massive boost for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), their highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, Mustafizur Rahman will re-join their camp on Sunday evening. According to The Indian Express, he will also be available for the all-important encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk on Monday.

The left-arm quick had to leave CSK's squad before their match against the SunRisers Hyderabad for some visa formalities for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup departure to the USA. In his absence, CSK suffered a massive six-wicket defeat.

This was their second loss in a row after the 20-run humbling from Delhi Capitals. In that match, Mustafizur took just one wicket for 47 runs. This was his worst performance of the season so far after magnificent spells of 4/29 and 2/30 in the previous two wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.

The four-wicket haul came at Chepauk as well and CSK would be overjoyed to see him back at the venue which has something for the pacers this year.

"Part of the process" - Stephen Fleming on Mustafizur Rahman's injury

CSK coach Stephen Fleming played down the impact of Mustafizur's absence on the loss against SRH, even though his replacement, Mukesh Choudhary conceded 27 in his first over and wasn't given a chance after that.

"Without a doubt, it's It's part of the IPL. He's not here, so we can't use him," Fleming said after the game. "But having injuries and losing players in an IPL is part of the process. We had a chance to introduce Mukesh Chaudhary today. He was good for us a while back. It wasn't his day. But that's part of the IPL It's managing players, and when you do find yourself a little bit short on firepower, it's finding the new hero."

Meanwhile, there's no clarity yet on the availability of the other star pacer, Matheesha Pathirana, who also missed the SRH game due to an injury.