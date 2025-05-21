Mustafizur Rahman sends Rohit Sharma packing for a single-digit score in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mustafizur Rahman took the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The left-arm pacer removed the MI opener for run-a-ball 5 as the hosts lost their opening wicket for 23 in a must-win game.
The dismissal came in the third over of Mumbai’s innings. Rahman bowled a fuller length ball angling away outside off. Rohit swung hard as he tried to play it towards mid-wicket region, but only managed a thick edge towards the first slip. Wicketkeeper Abishek Porel dived to his right to complete the catch.
Following the wicket, the crowd at Wankhede momentarily went silent. This was Rohit’s first outing at the venue after his dedicated stand named after him.
Watch the video below:
Rohit Sharma continues to struggle against left-arm pacers in the powerplay since IPL 2024
Rohit Sharma has continued to struggle against left-arm pacers in the powerplay since the IPL 2024 season. As per Cricbuzz, the 38-year-old has managed 150 runs, getting dismissed eight times, averaging 18.75 against the aforementioned bowlers in the T20 league. This was his fourth such dismissal in the ongoing season. He previously got out to Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Arshad Khan.
This was Rohit’s consecutive single-digit scores in IPL 2025 after perishing for just seven against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous game. He, however, has amassed 305 runs in 12 innings with the help of three half-centuries.
As far as the match is concerned, MI were 58/3 after 6.4 overs, with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.
A win over Delhi will help MI become the fourth team to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs race. With 14 points in seven games, they are sitting fourth in the points table.
Meanwhile, DC are fifth with 13 points in 12 games. They are playing without regular skipper Axar Patel (unavailable due to illness). Faf du Plessis is leading the side in his absence.
Follow the MI vs DC 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS