Mustafizur Rahman sends Rohit Sharma packing for a single-digit score in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mustafizur Rahman took the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The left-arm pacer removed the MI opener for run-a-ball 5 as the hosts lost their opening wicket for 23 in a must-win game.

Ad

The dismissal came in the third over of Mumbai’s innings. Rahman bowled a fuller length ball angling away outside off. Rohit swung hard as he tried to play it towards mid-wicket region, but only managed a thick edge towards the first slip. Wicketkeeper Abishek Porel dived to his right to complete the catch.

Following the wicket, the crowd at Wankhede momentarily went silent. This was Rohit’s first outing at the venue after his dedicated stand named after him.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma continues to struggle against left-arm pacers in the powerplay since IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma has continued to struggle against left-arm pacers in the powerplay since the IPL 2024 season. As per Cricbuzz, the 38-year-old has managed 150 runs, getting dismissed eight times, averaging 18.75 against the aforementioned bowlers in the T20 league. This was his fourth such dismissal in the ongoing season. He previously got out to Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Arshad Khan.

Ad

This was Rohit’s consecutive single-digit scores in IPL 2025 after perishing for just seven against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous game. He, however, has amassed 305 runs in 12 innings with the help of three half-centuries.

As far as the match is concerned, MI were 58/3 after 6.4 overs, with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

A win over Delhi will help MI become the fourth team to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs race. With 14 points in seven games, they are sitting fourth in the points table.

Ad

Meanwhile, DC are fifth with 13 points in 12 games. They are playing without regular skipper Axar Patel (unavailable due to illness). Faf du Plessis is leading the side in his absence.

Follow the MI vs DC 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More