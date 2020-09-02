'My family is most important to me' - CSK batsman Suresh Raina opens up on decision to withdraw from IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Suresh Raina recently opened up about his decision to withdraw from the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

In an interview with Cricbuzz, the left-hander stated that his family is what is most important to him, and that he is concerned for their safety in these unprecedented times.

When asked if his decision to pull out of IPL 2020 was influenced by a lack of comfort with the bio-secure protocols in place, Suresh Raina said -

"I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga? (what'll happen to them)."

"My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine."

'It was heart-breaking' - Suresh Raina on CSK teammates testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2020

Suresh Raina has played every single IPL season that CSK have been part of

Suresh Raina continued by mentioning that he was heartbroken to hear the news of over 10 members of the CSK contingent, including pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, testing positive for COVID-19.

"It was heart-breaking of course. This is a very deadly disease and even after so many precautions if staff gets infected it just says how bad it can be and it can happen to anyone. I hope everyone gets well soon."

Suresh Raina also hinted at a possible return to the CSK fold ahead of IPL 2020, and claimed that 'he might be seen in the camp there again'. The Uttar Pradesh batsman, who is the Men in Yellow's leading run-scorer in IPL history, will sorely be missed if indeed he does not make a comeback to the team.

CSK are currently awaiting the results of their fourth COVID-19 test, post which they will be allowed to return to training for IPL 2020 - if they test negative, of course. The schedule for IPL 2020 is yet to be announced by the BCCI, but the cash-rich tournament is scheduled to begin on the 19th of September.