"Nathan Lyon in India becomes na tha lion" - Fans troll Australian spinner for his flop show with ball in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon failed to make an impact during India's first innings of the ongoing first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
Lyon was expected to be Australia's best bet on a spin-friendly surface. However, he surprisingly had an ordinary outing, finishing with a solitary wicket and conceding 126 runs from 49 overs.
Interestingly, while Lyon struggled to get going, debutant off spinner Todd Murphy emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers, picking up seven wickets.
Several fans took to social media, trolling the spinner for his underwhelming performance. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Lyon is one of the most successful spinners in the world when it comes to Test cricket. With 461 wickets to his name, he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests.
The 35-year-old's form will be key for Pat Cummins and Co., as they look to put up a strong showing in the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Lyon, who is playing his eighth Test in India, has bagged 35 wickets in the country.
India bowled out for 400, take a 223-run lead in the first Test against Australia
Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in Nagpur. However, they failed to post a substantial score on the board and were bundled out for 177.
India, on the other hand, delivered a fine batting performance to take a commanding position in the Test. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 120 runs off 212 balls.
While India's middle-order batters failed to contribute significantly, Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) steadied the ship for their side, slamming gutsy half-centuries.
The home team were ultimately bundled out for 400 runs on Day 3. They took a crucial 223-run lead. Australia have an uphill task on their hands and will need to bat out of their skins to be able to stage a turnaround.
Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.