"Nathan Lyon in India becomes na tha lion" - Fans troll Australian spinner for his flop show with ball in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon failed to make an impact during India's first innings of the ongoing first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Lyon was expected to be Australia's best bet on a spin-friendly surface. However, he surprisingly had an ordinary outing, finishing with a solitary wicket and conceding 126 runs from 49 overs.

Interestingly, while Lyon struggled to get going, debutant off spinner Todd Murphy emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers, picking up seven wickets.

Several fans took to social media, trolling the spinner for his underwhelming performance. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

🇸🇮🇱🇻🇪🇷 🇭🇦🇱🇴 @silverhalo_1 Nathan Lyon must have started calling himself the GOAT, can't imagine anyone else would give him that label Nathan Lyon must have started calling himself the GOAT, can't imagine anyone else would give him that label😂

Cheese Sandwich @macktruck81 Not sure what more evidence people need to realise how much of a fraud Nathan Lyon actually is. Not sure what more evidence people need to realise how much of a fraud Nathan Lyon actually is.

Prateek. @Prateeeex_ nathan lyon in India becomes na tha lion nathan lyon in India becomes na tha lion 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹

Gregory @WaughGreg @BigOtrivia Nathan Lyon has done nothing for years. @BigOtrivia Nathan Lyon has done nothing for years.

Saahil @saahil_parikh Abysmal performance from Nathan Lyon. Almost 300 balls bowled and just a wicket to show for it. Abysmal performance from Nathan Lyon. Almost 300 balls bowled and just a wicket to show for it.

яЯяаgнаѵа🇮🇳 @raghava216

#INDvAUS Nathan Lyon - 126* - top score of the match so far Nathan Lyon - 126* - top score of the match so far 🔥#INDvAUS

Ben Dover @SportsMemesVids #INDvAUS I wonder if Nathan Lyon is totally jealous of Todd Murphy right now? I wonder if Nathan Lyon is totally jealous of Todd Murphy right now? 😬 #INDvAUS

Suyash Kumar @SuyashK1801 @FoxCricket Does Nathan Lyon play for India or Australia? How come this guy is still in the team? @FoxCricket Does Nathan Lyon play for India or Australia? How come this guy is still in the team?

Prashant @PrashantMUFC They call Nathan Lyon the GOAT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 They call Nathan Lyon the GOAT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Benodamus @BenSonicz Nathan Lyon needs to be dropped! If Murphy had those figures he'd be dropped! #INDvAUS Nathan Lyon needs to be dropped! If Murphy had those figures he'd be dropped! #INDvAUS

Notably, Lyon is one of the most successful spinners in the world when it comes to Test cricket. With 461 wickets to his name, he is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests.

The 35-year-old's form will be key for Pat Cummins and Co., as they look to put up a strong showing in the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Lyon, who is playing his eighth Test in India, has bagged 35 wickets in the country.

India bowled out for 400, take a 223-run lead in the first Test against Australia

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in Nagpur. However, they failed to post a substantial score on the board and were bundled out for 177.

India, on the other hand, delivered a fine batting performance to take a commanding position in the Test. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 120 runs off 212 balls.

While India's middle-order batters failed to contribute significantly, Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (70) steadied the ship for their side, slamming gutsy half-centuries.

The home team were ultimately bundled out for 400 runs on Day 3. They took a crucial 223-run lead. Australia have an uphill task on their hands and will need to bat out of their skins to be able to stage a turnaround.

