"Never looked this spineless in 10 years of IPL"- Fans roast SRH after batting collapse against GT ends their playoffs hopes

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been knocked out of the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs after their loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

Chasing a mammoth target of 189, the visitors ended up with just 154/9, losing the game by 34 runs. Heinrich Klaasen played a lone hand with a fine half-century, but almost no other batter could step up and provide even a fight to take the game deep.

Fans on Twitter trolled the SRH management for some questionable decisions made during the game. Many also trolled them for getting knocked out of the playoffs race. Here are some of the reactions:

H🐇 @hp_mode2 Even SRH cheerleaders performing better than their team

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IPL2023 Standout team so far and unsurprisingly GT are the first team through to the playoffs. Never thought I'd see SRH surrender meekly though at the start of the season. They're a far better team than how they've performed or the decisions they've made #GTvsSRH

R R @RacchaRidhvik SRH never looked this spineless in their 10 years of IPL. It needs a head coach who "understands" T20 cricket and a captain who has an intent to win and who can bring the best out of all players!

#GTvSRH Heinrich Klaasen played another brilliant inning, but it's the same story again for SRH as all the other batters failed, and SRH lost the match. It would have been great if Glenn Phillips was playing today.

#GTvSRH Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed more fighting spirit than SRH top order tonight.

After the mega auction, I remember Simon Katich resigning from his position for some reason.

I do expect major changes in their backroom staff, this is clearly not working out.



Many questionable calls from SRH throughout the IPL (and today of course).
After the mega auction, I remember Simon Katich resigning from his position for some reason.
I do expect major changes in their backroom staff, this is clearly not working out.
#GTvSRH

SRH's batting faltered against the new ball

It was crucial for SRH to get off to a good start in the powerplay, but Mohammed Shami again displayed his brilliance with the new ball.

Shami broke the back of the opposition's top-order and the game seemed to be out of reach for the Sunrisers from that point. Despite Klaasen's 64 off 44 balls, Gujarat completed a comprehensive win, thanks their bowlers chipping away with wickets at crucial junctures.

With this win, GT have sealed their spot in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 playoffs to be played in Chennai.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Impact subs: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy

