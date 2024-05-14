"New batting sensation" - Fans react to Abishek Porel's whirlwind knock in DC vs LSG match of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Abishek Porel starred with the bat in the team's IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. The southpaw notched up his second half-century of the season, helping his team get off to an impressive start in the process.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi were in trouble, losing swashbuckling batter Jake Fraser-McGurk in the very first over for a duck. However, it didn't affect Porel as he took the Lucknow bowlers to the cleaners.

The left-handed batter raced to his fifty in just 21 balls. He ultimately ended with 58 runs off 33 deliveries. Porel hit four sixes and five fours during his stay at the crease and finished with a strike rate of 175.76.

Abishek Porel earned widespread praise on social media for his quick-fire knock. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several DC supporters lauded Porel for scoring runs at a quick pace in the crucial encounter.

"Abhishek Porel new batting sensation from DC....21 ball fifty by Abhishek.... brilliant hitting..." commented a fan.

"Abhishek porel is next big thing for DC." wrote another.

"Thank you Abhishek Porel. A great innings today, you scored runs for us consistently, we doubted you earlier but you proved us wrong. High potential, hopefully you will remain DC blood next year too." chimed in yet another.

Porel has been one of the top performers with the bat for Delhi this season. The talented youngster has amassed 327 runs across 12 innings at an average of 32.70 and a strike rate of 159.51.

Nicholas Pooran completed a fine catch to end Abishek Porel's knock in the DC vs LSG match

Porel's promising innings came to an end in the 12th over. The 21-year-old perished while trying to play a lofted shot off pacer Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling.

It was a slower delivery from the pacer. Porel looked to clear the mid-wicket boundary and seemed to have got a decent connection. While at one point it looked like the ball would clear the fence, Nicholas Pooran completed a fine catch to dismiss the batter.

It is worth mentioning that Abishek Porel former a crucial 92-run stand for the second wicket with Shai Hope to put Delhi in a commanding position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback