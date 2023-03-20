"No one else knows"- Deepak Chahar's big statement on CSK skipper MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL

Former Indian legendary captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni could possibly be playing his final season of the IPL this year. He has a golden chance to end his illustrious career in front of the Chepauk crowd as the IPL returns to the home-and-away format.

However, all-rounder Deepak Chahar had another opinion on this as he claimed that there was no need to speculate about Dhoni's retirement until the legend himself said it. Chahar is hopeful that the CSK skipper will continue to play as long as possible.

Speaking to reporters, here's what Deepak Chahar had to say about MS Dhoni's retirement rumours:

"No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn't. Hopefully, he will play more. We don't know any such thing, we want him to play as much as he can. He knows when to retire, we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play, it's a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He's in good touch as well, you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year."

Will be unfair to not say thank you to Chennai fans: MS Dhoni

After the end of CSK's IPL 2022 campaign, MS Dhoni was asked whether that would be his final IPL campaign or if he would return for next season. Dhoni was pretty clear in his mind that he wanted to play in front of the Chepauk crowd, something that hasn't happened since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what Dhoni had stated:

"Definitely. It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you [to the fans]. And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question, because you know we can't really predict about something two years down the line."

MS Dhoni has had a history of making sudden retirement calls and one shouldn't be surprised if he calls time on his IPL career in a similar fashion.

