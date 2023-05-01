Create

"No one is ready for Kedar 2.0"- Fans react as RCB sign Kedar Jadhav as David Willey's replacement in IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 01, 2023 19:17 IST
Kedar Jadhav has already played 17 IPL games for RCB in the past
Kedar Jadhav has already played 17 IPL games for RCB in the past (P.C.:Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made an interesting addition to the IPL 2023 squad by roping in Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for the injured David Willey. The veteran all-rounder was a part of the Marathi commentary team in Jio Cinema but could now potentially take the field for Bangalore in their next game.

Here's a statement released by IPL on their official website:

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets, Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore."

Fans on Twitter are excited to see what Kedar Jadhav can potentially bring to the table for the Royal Challengers. Some also had mixed reactions to this out-of-the-box replacement.

Here are some of the reactions:

ODI cricket is 50 years oldOnly player to have40+ avg 100+SR25 wkts Don is back https://t.co/7gSwR8wqpJ
the comeback noones been waiting for 🔥 https://t.co/BCSv8UNno5
Kedar Jadhav to RCB fans after entering chinnaswamy stadium#RCBVSLSG #RCBVLSG #LSGvRCB #LSGvsRCB https://t.co/4bL9jqXrjJ
Kedar Jadhav is here to blow away the dark clouds in the RCB middle order 🫡🔥 https://t.co/KSEi2n7W5u
No one is ready for Kedar 2.0 https://t.co/t7DAkTaSH9
Lord kedar jadhav is back to RCB ❤️https://t.co/Wd2Rk9G5py
Started With Marathi Commentary In IPL 2023, Don Kedar Jadhav Will Now Play For RCB in IPL 2023 ! Welcome To The Field DON 😎 https://t.co/Mbipw5VElN
Life and a full circle, etc.Kedar Jadhav was replaced by David Willey at CSK in 2018. He now replaces Willey at RCB five years later #IPL2023
Comunicado oficial: Kedar Jadhav https://t.co/sQb3YIBymS
Don is back 🤯🙂Name is - Kedar Jadhav https://t.co/d0prcRi8B8
RCB Management Be Like : Ajinkya Rahane , Piyush Chawla , Amit Mishra , Mohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma Ka Redemption Ho Sakta Hai Then Why Not Kedar Jadhav 🔥 https://t.co/Dpnfd4LdrE
Kedar Jadhav is back in RCB. Seems like redemption like Rhane is on cards 🥵🥵 https://t.co/UldaCzysyw
Hesson to DK and Jadhav https://t.co/HC526gZF42

Kedar Jadhav could be a solution to RCB's batting woes

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have clearly depended a lot on the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and skipper Faf du Plessis. That's one of the main reasons why they couldn't chase the target against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game.

While Jadhav had a few poor seasons, which led to him being unsold in the IPL auction, he was in great form in the Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and could fit in nicely in that middle order. The fact that he can bowl and also keep wickets also gives RCB options.

It will be interesting to see how RCB utilizes Jadhav's services, as they need to get their act together in the batting department.

