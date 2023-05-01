"No one is ready for Kedar 2.0"- Fans react as RCB sign Kedar Jadhav as David Willey's replacement in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made an interesting addition to the IPL 2023 squad by roping in Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for the injured David Willey. The veteran all-rounder was a part of the Marathi commentary team in Jio Cinema but could now potentially take the field for Bangalore in their next game.

Here's a statement released by IPL on their official website:

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets, Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore."

Fans on Twitter are excited to see what Kedar Jadhav can potentially bring to the table for the Royal Challengers. Some also had mixed reactions to this out-of-the-box replacement.

Prithvi @Puneite_ ODI cricket is 50 years old



Only player to have



40+ avg

100+SR

25 wkts



Don is back ODI cricket is 50 years oldOnly player to have40+ avg 100+SR25 wkts Don is back https://t.co/7gSwR8wqpJ

aman @bilateral_bully Kedar Jadhav is here to blow away the dark clouds in the RCB middle order 🫡 Kedar Jadhav is here to blow away the dark clouds in the RCB middle order 🫡🔥 https://t.co/KSEi2n7W5u

Mr Wrong @wrong_huihui No one is ready for Kedar 2.0 No one is ready for Kedar 2.0 https://t.co/t7DAkTaSH9

` @KudosKohli

Lord kedar jadhav is back to RCB Lord kedar jadhav is back to RCB ❤️https://t.co/Wd2Rk9G5py

Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 @khushbookadri



Welcome To The Field DON Started With Marathi Commentary In IPL 2023, Don Kedar Jadhav Will Now Play For RCB in IPL 2023 !Welcome To The Field DON Started With Marathi Commentary In IPL 2023, Don Kedar Jadhav Will Now Play For RCB in IPL 2023 ! Welcome To The Field DON 😎 https://t.co/Mbipw5VElN

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Kedar Jadhav was replaced by David Willey at CSK in 2018. He now replaces Willey at RCB five years later Life and a full circle, etc.Kedar Jadhav was replaced by David Willey at CSK in 2018. He now replaces Willey at RCB five years later #IPL2023 Life and a full circle, etc.Kedar Jadhav was replaced by David Willey at CSK in 2018. He now replaces Willey at RCB five years later #IPL2023

Mayur @133_AT_Hobart Don is back 🤯🙂



Name is - Kedar Jadhav Don is back 🤯🙂Name is - Kedar Jadhav https://t.co/d0prcRi8B8

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation RCB Management Be Like : Ajinkya Rahane , Piyush Chawla , Amit Mishra , Mohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma Ka Redemption Ho Sakta Hai Then Why Not Kedar Jadhav RCB Management Be Like : Ajinkya Rahane , Piyush Chawla , Amit Mishra , Mohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma Ka Redemption Ho Sakta Hai Then Why Not Kedar Jadhav 🔥 https://t.co/Dpnfd4LdrE

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Kedar Jadhav is back in RCB. Seems like redemption like Rhane is on cards 🥵🥵 Kedar Jadhav is back in RCB. Seems like redemption like Rhane is on cards 🥵🥵 https://t.co/UldaCzysyw

Kedar Jadhav could be a solution to RCB's batting woes

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have clearly depended a lot on the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and skipper Faf du Plessis. That's one of the main reasons why they couldn't chase the target against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game.

While Jadhav had a few poor seasons, which led to him being unsold in the IPL auction, he was in great form in the Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and could fit in nicely in that middle order. The fact that he can bowl and also keep wickets also gives RCB options.

It will be interesting to see how RCB utilizes Jadhav's services, as they need to get their act together in the batting department.

