"No one is ready for Kedar 2.0"- Fans react as RCB sign Kedar Jadhav as David Willey's replacement in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made an interesting addition to the IPL 2023 squad by roping in Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for the injured David Willey. The veteran all-rounder was a part of the Marathi commentary team in Jio Cinema but could now potentially take the field for Bangalore in their next game.
Here's a statement released by IPL on their official website:
"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets, Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore."
Fans on Twitter are excited to see what Kedar Jadhav can potentially bring to the table for the Royal Challengers. Some also had mixed reactions to this out-of-the-box replacement.
Here are some of the reactions:
Kedar Jadhav could be a solution to RCB's batting woes
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have clearly depended a lot on the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and skipper Faf du Plessis. That's one of the main reasons why they couldn't chase the target against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game.
While Jadhav had a few poor seasons, which led to him being unsold in the IPL auction, he was in great form in the Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and could fit in nicely in that middle order. The fact that he can bowl and also keep wickets also gives RCB options.
It will be interesting to see how RCB utilizes Jadhav's services, as they need to get their act together in the batting department.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.