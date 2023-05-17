"No Wankhede No party"- Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav's failure in MI vs LSG IPL 2023 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver the goods with the bat for his side on Tuesday, May 16, in IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). MI eventually lost the match marginally by five runs.

LSG batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to reach 177/3 in 20 overs on the back of the wonderful knock from Marcus Stoinis (89* off 47 balls). Krunal Pandya (49) also chipped in with a responsible contribution.

Mumbai Indians then got off to a good start as they reached 103/2 in 11.1 overs. Both openers perished after setting the platform for their side. The onus was on Suryakumar Yadav to shepherd the chase from there as he was coming into the game on the back of a scintillating century.

Suryakumar Yadav could only score seven runs from nine balls before he played onto stumps after a miscued attempt of playing a scoop shot in the 15th over. Fans took note of Suryakumar's struggles to score runs outside his home ground (Wankhede Stadium) this season after the latest match.

Here are some of the reactions to the matter:

♚ @balltamperrer

After Virat Kohli’s Insta Story Saha and Jaiswal got out for a Duck and Inform Surya gone for 7 runs After Virat Kohli’s Insta Story Saha and Jaiswal got out for a Duck and Inform Surya gone for 7 runs💀 https://t.co/eLzETPohDe

Shadow @7teenMagiic Suryakumar yadav outside Wankhede this season

Runs - 145

Avg - 18

SR - 128



Shadow @7teenMagiic Suryakumar yadav outside Wankhede this season

Runs - 145

Avg - 18

SR - 128

Getting Compared with Ab de Villiers is the biggest achievement of Surya kumar yadav

leisha @katyxkohli17 Peak suryakumar yadav cant even play shot like young ab de Villiers Peak suryakumar yadav cant even play shot like young ab de Villiers https://t.co/0oSWbAnqvG

News_Buff @sandipan52 @IPL Suryakumar Yadav partly responsible for MI's defeat! He was trying to be too cute! @IPL Suryakumar Yadav partly responsible for MI's defeat! He was trying to be too cute!

Nishant Anuj @NishantCoolDud3



#LSGvsMI Suryakumar yadav is regarded as the best T20 batsman. But, sadly I cant remember more than couple of innings where he succeeded chasing. Suryakumar yadav is regarded as the best T20 batsman. But, sadly I cant remember more than couple of innings where he succeeded chasing. #LSGvsMI

PV @JustStopIt_PV



#LSGvMI No flat pitch, no party for Suryakumar Yadav and Mumbai Indians. No flat pitch, no party for Suryakumar Yadav and Mumbai Indians. 😂😂#LSGvMI

A @Anirudh_1901 Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan and Suryakumar Yadav are the culprits. If you think of it, Suryakumar Yadav has rarely performed when the chips are down. #LSGvMI Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan and Suryakumar Yadav are the culprits. If you think of it, Suryakumar Yadav has rarely performed when the chips are down. #LSGvMI

"We lost our way in the second half of our innings" - MI captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Rohit Sharma opened up that they lost their way in the second half of the chase after getting off to a good start. He accepted that his side made a couple of mistakes, which eventually led to their loss. He said:

"We just lost the game, that's all I want to say. We did not play well enough. There were moments that we did not win - little moments that you have to win. Unfortunate but you have to keep your heads high. (On their strong start) Not really."

"We assessed the pitch really well. It was a good pitch to bat on. We thought that that score was definitely chaseable. We lost our way in the second half of our innings a little bit. In hindsight, we gave too many runs at the back end.

Sharma added:

"We held up pretty well until then. Stoinis played really well.He played caccording to his strengths and kept hitting down the ground, which is what you have to do in these conditions - credit to him. I do not know how the calculations are going to work. We have to come out and play good cricket again (in their last league fixture)."

Mumbai Indians will face SRH in their final league match of IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 21) in Mumbai.

