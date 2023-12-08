Star Indian batter and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana understands that the fans of the franchise have been waiting for silverware for a long time, be it in the IPL or the WPL.

However, the southpaw insists that the RCB women's team isn't thinking about the 15-year history that the men's team has had. She is fully focused on potentially helping RCB win their first WPL title in the upcoming edition.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on the sidelines of RCB Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India in Bengaluru last week, here's what Smriti Mandhana had to say about handling the pressure of expectations at RCB:

"For us as RCB women's team, we are all starting it as new. We are not thinking about what has happened in terms of RCB as a franchise. Definitely RCB is a massive franchise and the only thing more than pressure, if we go on to win the title, the kind of happiness that the loyal RCB fans will get is something which I am looking forward to."

Smriti Mandhana also thanked the Indian crowd for being involved in the growth of women's cricket over the past few years. She believes criticism is just the fans' way of showing that they want the team to do well. On this, Mandhana added:

"The change (in women's cricket) has been massive in the last 7-8 years, but the massive change I would say is the way people are looking at women's cricket and that is a really good thing. They are appreciating and criticizing us as well which is good because they feel attached to us. Apart from WPL and equal pay, I think this has been one massive change in the way people watch women's cricket."

Smriti Mandhana on her inspiration as a budding cricketer

Smriti Mandhana claimed that it was former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara whom she idolized through her journey of becoming a professional cricketer. She also spoke about how T20 cricket has helped the Indian team reach new heights.

On this, Mandhana stated:

"I think Kumar Sangakkara has been a big inspiration to me in terms of batting. I don't think there can be only one cricket you can watch and feel that he/she is changing the way the game is played, but I feel T20 cricket has done that. There are so many extraordinary Indian cricketers as well."

RCB finished in fourth spot in the WPL 2023 season with just two wins from eight games. Mandhana and co. will be hopeful of forming a strong team at the auction on December 9 and will be keen to exceed expectations in WPL 2024.