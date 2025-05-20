"Notebook is out & I guess so is LSG" - Fans explode as Rishabh Pant-led side suffer elimination from IPL 2025 Playoffs after defeat to SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became the latest to suffer elimination from the IPL 2025 playoff race with a six-wicket defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 19. It was LSG's seventh loss in 12 matches, resulting in a second consecutive first-round exit.

The franchise qualified for the knockout stages in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023. However, they finished seventh in the table last season, and a squad revamp in the 2025 auction has made little difference.

Despite looking relatively weak on paper pre-season, LSG started their campaign by winning four out of their first six outings. Yet, the projected areas of concern reared their ugly head as the season progressed, resulting in a disappointing elimination with two league stage games remaining.

Fans on X had much to say about LSG joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the fifth side to suffer playoff elimination.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued reacting to LSG's elimination from the playoff race, with one saying:

"Pant and LSG uniting like Thanos and the last Infinity Stone of failure."

"LSG out of IPL playoffs after today's loss to SRH, Rishabh Pant must be hiding from Sanjiv Goenka," tweeted a fan.

"Sanjiv Goenka must be regretting today for humiliating and insulting KL Rahul. If Rahul had stayed with LSG, things would’ve been different, especially given his recent batting form," a fan said.

"Could have been one of our best seasons" - Rishabh Pant

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant blamed injuries for the side's disappointing performance in IPL 2025. The franchise was massively set back by their Indian pacers, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan, who missed portions of the season with injuries.

Reflecting on LSG's elimination from playoff contention after the SRH defeat, Pant said at the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):

"Definitely it could have been one of our best seasons but coming into the tournament we had a lot of gaps, injuries and as a team we decided to not talk about that, but it became difficult to fill those gaps for us. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling.. but this is cricket, sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don't."

Despite playing only for pride moving forward, LSG will look to finish their campaign positively in their final two games against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22 and May 27.

