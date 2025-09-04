"Nothing should be seen on anyone's face" - Former MI cricketer's massive statement on Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as captain in IPL 2024

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Rahul Chahar opened up on Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as captain in IPL 2024. Hardik took over on his return to the franchise after a trade deal with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The decision to sack Rohit Sharma as skipper was not received well by the fans. Hardik was also booed and faced tough times on his return.

However, Rahul Chahar stated that it was all about the connection of the player with the franchise. He believed that the decision was up to the team. Chahar reckoned that what someone does as a player mattered more.

He added that no matter what goes on within the franchise, it should not be seen on the players' faces.

"Life goes on. Every team will have its time, there will be new captains. We can't tell anything like that. It is about their connection and who they want to make the captain. But I think it is important as to what you do for the team. Even as a player, Rohit is cool. It's all perfect unless you don't have needs from someone. I think that's what MI wanted, that give your 100% and nothing should be seen on anyone's face. Not only MI, be it any team," he said in an exclusive interview with Filmygyan. (21:27)

Rahul Chahar played MI for three seasons from 2019 to 2021. He won the title twice with them in 2019 and 2020. Overall, he featured in 39 games and picked up 41 wickets.

Rahul Chahar opens up on his experience of playing under Rohit Sharma

Rahul Chahar played under Rohit Sharma at MI. Describing his experience, the spinner highlighted Rohit's qualities as a leader. He reflected on how Rohit would help him calm down under pressure and handled everyone differently.

"The way he gives confidence, I think it is very important. A leader trusting a player is very important. I remember times where he looks at my face and feels like I am under pressure, he would put his arms on my shoulder and tell me some random things, not only about cricket, something like be chill. He is very chill," he said. (16:02)

"As a leader, he knows how to handle everyone. He wouldn't tell the same thing to Bumrah, he would tell him something sensible. He knows what to tell which player, whom to take pressure off," he added.

Further, the 26-year-old recalled an incident where Rohit Sharma motivated him after a bad performance. In the first qualifier against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2020, Chahar had an expensive outing. He gave away 35 runs from two overs for no wickets. However, MI won the game by 57 runs eventually.

"One incident I cannot forget. We had a semi-final against Delhi in 2020. I went for 30 runs or something off two overs. I kept my head low after the game. Rohit came and told me to lead the team while going back. He told me so what if one game went bad, the whole season was good, right? come walk in front and lead the way. He always motivates us," the former MI spinner stated. (17:04)

Rohit Sharma's contribution to MI's legacy has been massive. They have won five trophies under him, the joint-most alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

