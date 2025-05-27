Nuwan Thushara's vicious bouncer hits Matthew Breetzke's helmet and races away for four in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Nuwan Thushara dished out a sharp bouncer to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Matthew Breetzke in the IPL 2025 match between the two sides on Tuesday, May 27. The well-directed short-pitched ball came in the third over after LSG were put to bat first.

On the third delivery of the over, Thushara bowled a fiery bumper that hit Breetzke on the helmet. The batter went for the pull shot but was undone by the pace. The ball hit him on the helmet and raced away to the fence for a four.

Here's a video of the slingy pacer's bouncer to Breetzke:

Nuwan Thushara was signed by RCB at ₹1.60 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He made his debut in the league last year, where he represented the Mumbai Indians (MI). The 30-year-old bagged eight wickets across seven innings at an economy rate of 9.88 in his maiden season.

Nuwan Thushara cleaned up Matthew Breetzke with fast low full-toss in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 game

Nuwan Thushara drew first blood for RCB in the encounter, removing Matthew Breetzke in the third over. The fast bowler followed up the sharp bouncer by going for a yorker. He ended up bowling a low full-toss.

There was some away movement in the air as well and Breetzke was comprehensively beaten on the drive. The ball ended up crashing onto the stumps and ending the South African batter's knock.

Breetzke scored 14 runs off 12 balls with the help of one six and a four during his brief stay at the crease. Thushara delivered an impactful bowling spell for his team, conceding 19 runs from his first three overs and picking up one wicket.

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing fixture is a crucial one for RCB. While they have already booked a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, a victory here will help them seal a top-two finish.

If they end up suffering a defeat, they will finish third in the standings and will have to win the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 to make it to the final.

