"Once I am done, I will be gone" - Virat Kohli opens up on his post-retirement plans

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has opened up on his post-retirement plans in a hysterical video. With Kohli already 35, he claimed that he won't be seen for a while after retiring and hence, doesn't want to leave room for any regrets.

Kohli has emerged as the backbone of Team India's batting across formats and has been one of their biggest match-winners in the decade gone by.

The former Indian captain's role has been integral to driving cricket into the Olympics and has earned the respect of one and all due to his sportsmanship.

Speaking in a video uploaded by RCB, Kohli stated he doesn't want to leave any unfinished business on the field and plans to give it all in the time he has left in the international arena.

"I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't. Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going."

Keeping in mind the veteran cricketer's fitness level, one could back him to play at least two formats for the next three years.

Virat Kohli is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently the highest run-getter of IPL 2024, slamming a staggering 661 runs in 13 innings at an average of 66.10 with a solitary century. However, his strike rate has come under the scanner on multiple occasions this season.

The Royal Challengers will continue their late surge in a bid to reach the playoffs by beating the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18.