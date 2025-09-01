“Once I go to Dubai, I’ll have a big conversation with Gambhir” - Team India star’s massive statement ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Team India explosive batter Rinku Singh opened up about his working relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The southpaw was recently named in the squad for the upcoming tournament, and is in fine form for the Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League.

Ad

Rinku Singh's stellar start to his international career fizzled out after a while, and a mediocre 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign did not help his case. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has featured in 18 T20I matches, but has only recorded double figures on five occasions.

Leading the Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing UPT20 League, Rinku Singh is the fourth leading run-scorer so far, having smashed 332 runs in 10 matches at an average of 66.40, and a strike rate of 179.46. His finishing ability and current form, enabled him to push for a spot in the Asia Cup squad.

Ad

Trending

Rinku Singh jokingly suggested that he would hold talks with Gautam Gambhir ahead of the tournament regarding his selection after not availing the chance to do so yet.

"Not yet. Once I go to Dubai, I’ll have a big conversation with him (laughs). Till now, we haven’t spoken about anything. I’m just very excited to meet him and learn from him. His support in my career has been immense," Rinku Singh said in an interview with the Times of India.

Ad

"GG sir (Gautam Gambhir) has always backed me and supported me a lot. When I first met him at KKR, he gave me so much confidence. I had a brief session with him where he spoke to me about pull shots. He always backs his players, and that feels really good. He’ll come, talk to you, and inject confidence. He’s a man with a lot of knowledge. I’ve enjoyed working with him—whether it’s batting, talking, or training. It’s always fun to share things with him. I’m really eager to play under his coaching again. It’s a special feeling to share the dressing room with a legend like GG sir," he continued.

Ad

Rinku Singh worked closely with the former Indian opening batter during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Gambhir was the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side that lifted the title in dominant fashion, ending a ten-year drought.

"I was indeed worried about my selection for the Asia Cup" - Rinku Singh on Team India's squad

With only 374 runs across the last two seasons in the IPL, Rinku Singh was falling down the pecking order in the national team scheme of things. Team India were not short of middle-order options largely due to the all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube performing well, as well as providing balance.

Ad

Rinku Singh admitted that his recent brilliant exploits in the UPT20 League were spurred on by his inclusion in the Asia Cup main squad.

"It did act as a motivational factor because my performance hasn’t been that great in the past IPL, and I was indeed worried about my selection for the Asia Cup. So now, the selection has boosted my confidence which I will carry along to the Asia Cup. Given a chance there, I will definitely try to do good for the team," Rinku Singh had told RevSportz after his name was included in the Asia Cup squad.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had outlined that Rinku Singh will act as the extra batter in the side should such a combination be pursued by Team India during the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More