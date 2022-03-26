"One guy made John Abraham-type entry" - Harbhajan Singh recalls meeting Shoaib Akhtar on 2004 Pak tour

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh recalled meeting Shoaib Akhtar during India's tour of Pakistan in 2004 when the former speedster came to practice on his motorcycle.

Led by Sourav Ganguly, India traveled to Pakistan for four ODIs and three Tests back in 2004. The visiting side had a memorable campaign, thrashing the home team across formats.

Reminiscing about the old days during a chat with Akhtar on Sportskeeda's new show 'SK Uncensored', Harbhajan Singh said:

"During my visit to Pakistan, everyone came on a bus but one guy made an Abraham-type entry, wearing a leather jacket and a helmet. We were shocked to see someone coming inside the ground with a byk. But as soon as he removed the helmet, we figured out it was Shoaib Akhtar. The entire team came on the bus but he had his own style."

The Rawalpindi Express was fascinated with motorbikes and, of course, speed. He used to scare people driving his bike at excessively high speed. Shoaib Akhtar was once suspended from college for driving the motorcycle through the principal's room while the principal was present. He later apologized for his actions.

Akhtar was one of the most stylish cricketers of his generation and liked to flaunt it. He carried that persona both on and off the field.

"I think it's great that people are earning money and being responsible" - Shoaib Akhtar on what has changed in IPL over the years

The Indian Premier League steps into its 15th year this term, having started in 2008. The action and thrill of cricket has certainly increased over the years and so has the money spent on the players. However, Akhtar believes the cricketers have become responsible and have not lost the right track with money coming into their banks.

The 46-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I saw an India where no one had money, then I saw an India where only Sachin [Tendulkar] had money and now I am seeing an India where everyone has money. And they have it with full responsibility."

He added:

"The tournament is also very demanding and it says that if you need the money, you have to be responsible and disciplined about the job both on and off the field. I think it's great that people are earning money and being responsible. If you are not focused and do match-fixing and stuff, then you are only losing things."

The 15th edition of the cash-rich league will commence on March 26, Saturday. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in the inaugural clash.

