"One of the main reasons I wanted to take this job" - RCB coach Andy Flower on team's IPL title drought

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s head coach Andy Flower sees the franchise's lack of IPL titles as "one of the main reasons" to take up the job.

The former Zimbabwe international replaced Sanjay Bangar ahead of the 2024 season after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2023. He's now the seventh man in charge of the Bengaluru-based outfit and will be tasked to remove the tag of being one of the only three original teams yet to win an IPL title.

“I'm really excited about that challenge (of joining a side that is yet to win an IPL title)," Flower told the Hindustan Times during the ILT20, as revealed on Wednesday. "It is one of the main reasons I wanted to take this job. It gives me a very exciting opportunity to see if we can do something special with RCB. We have got a really exciting group of players. I think our squad is strong. We have got some great experience in the dressing room."

Although Flower doesn't have much IPL success to show on his CV, he coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and has also won the PSL, the men's Hundred, and ILT20.

"We will attack the game" - Andy Flower

Flower didn't dive deep into RCB's philosophy for the season but suggested that the team would "attack" the game and keep simple and small targets for itself.

"The opportunity of winning a tournament is right there in front of us, but my personal view of taking on a challenge like that is always simplifying the route," he said. "We want to play a type of game that we will be proud of. We will attack the game, and that will give us a really good chance of getting through to playoffs. Once you get through, then you've got a good chance at the title. So, there are steps along the way that we must take.”

The morale at the franchise would be at its peak after the women's team clinched the Women's Premier League 2024 title after defeating Delhi Capitals.