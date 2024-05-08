“Overwhelmed by the amount of messages on ‘International tell your crush day’” - Pat Cummins’ birthday tweet from 2013 goes viral during IPL 2024

The 2013 tweet of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins went viral on Wednesday (May 8). It relates to Cummins taking a dig at fans for including him on 'International tell your crush day', and revealing that it was his birthday as well.

Cummins turned 31 on May 8, 2024, and will lead SRH against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 56 of IPL 2024. With both teams having six wins in 11 league matches, it is expected to be a riveting encounter.

Meanwhile, the cricket fans were quick to make Cummins' tweet viral, admitting the fine sense of humor of the Australian Test captain.

Here's what Cummins tweeted in 2013:

"Overwhelmed by the amount of messages I got today on 'International tell your crush day.' Unfortunately they were all for my B'day. Thanks."

Ahead of this season, Pat Cummins was snapped up by the SunRisers for a whopping amount of INR 20.50 crore before being made their captain. So far, he has done well to secure 13 wickets and contribute 77 runs in 11 games.

Pat Cummins' SRH up for a tough test against LSG

In the first half of the IPL 2024 season, the SunRisers Hyderabad were high-flying with explosive performances by their batting unit. In particular, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen were consistent in helping SRH post mammoth totals.

In fact, SRH posted the highest-ever IPL total of 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as well. However, things have been different in the last five games, as they secured only two victories.

The Pat Cummins-led side will be up against the challenge of the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants. The team winning this game will ensure their qualification for the IPL 2024 playoffs, while the loser will need to battle it out in the upcoming games to fetch a win or two.

It will be interesting to see if the SRH side can be potent enough with their performances to earn a qualification on Wednesday.

