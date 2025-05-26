PBKS star player set to return for IPL 2025 playoffs amid injury concerns - Reports

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will reportedly be available for selection for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, but is likely to miss the crucial encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The massive clash in the closing stages of the league stages is scheduled to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

The wrist spinner was a surprising absence during PBKS' recent loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC). Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mention his omission at the toss, and it only became apparent when his name was missing from the playing XI and among the impact sub list.

Later on, PBKS bowling coach Sunil Joshi confirmed that Chahal is dealing with a niggle.

"Chahal has a small niggle, so we are just resting him. That's the idea," Sunil Joshi said (via India Today).

Trending

A report from PTI states that Chahal is dealing with a finger injury that might force him to sit out yet another match in IPL 2025.

"Lead Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is recovering from a finger injury. Unlikely to play against Mumbai Indians tonight but will be available for IPL play-offs," the update mentions.

Chahal's last appearance came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he returned figures of 0-30 off his four overs.

In his absence, Harpreet Brar was the sole frontline spinner for PBKS against DC. The Shreyas Iyer-led side also brought on leg-spinner Praveen Dubey as an impact player, who dismissed debutant Sediqullah Atal in his spell.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches for PBKS in IPL 2025

The wrist spinner had a difficult start to life with his new franchise following a bumper INR 18 crore move during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He could only pick up two wickets in his first five matches, before he bounced back with a match-winning four-wicket haul in the historic clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Chahal bagged another four-wicket haul in PBKS' win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk. The franchise would love for him to return since they do not have Maxwell's services as a spinner, while his experience would bode their first appearance in the playoffs in over a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More