"Performance for Gujarat Titans must have given him a lot of self-confidence"- Former Indian legend on Shubman Gill

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Shubman Gill's performances for the Gujarat Titans (GT) have played a massive role in his development as a cricketer. Gill began his IPL career with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but they decided to release him ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

GT took the opportunity to snap up the youngster in the pre-auction draft and that move has turned out to be a masterstroke. The past 12 months have been simply incredible for Gill as he has become a regular for India across formats. He also stepped up in the IPL, helping GT win their maiden IPL title last year.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the game between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals (DC), here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Shubman Gill's form:

"All eyes will be on Shubman Gill for the next few years. He looks like a perfect timer of the cricket ball. He will play big innings and play for India in multiple formats. Performance for Gujarat Titans in TATA IPL must have given him a lot of self-confidence."

Harbhajan also shed light on the ease with which Gill plays spin and added:

"Gill is very comfortable against spinners. He is a master of this art. If the spinner forces Gill to come forward and play, then he does not get distracted. He takes his time and plays in his own style."

Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on Shubman Gill's spin game

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was also present in the discussion and credited Shubman Gill for the way he applies himself when spinners come into the attack.

Manjrekar feels that the more Gill dominates spinners, the more he ensures that other players in the middle order get a platform to explode later.

"When the spinners are in the attack, Shubman Gill stays at the wicket, and that has been good for Gujarat. He reads spinners well and doesn't take extra risks," the former India opener stated.

Gill has had a brilliant start to his IPL 2023 campaign and is currently in sixth position in the list of highest run-scorers with 333 runs from eight games at an average of 41.63.

