Phil Salt's whirlwind 19-ball 30 ends as he mistimes a Akash Singh delivery to extra cover in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified May 27, 2025 22:43 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Phil Salt in action for RCB against LSG on Tuesday- Source: Getty

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Singh dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt for 30 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. The Welshman fell after mistiming a short, wide ball from the pacer and was caught by Digvesh Rathi at cover.

It was a wicket that LSG desperately needed as Salt and Virat Kohli had laid the platform with a flurry of boundaries, in their chase of 228 runs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

While LSG are looking to end the season with a win, this match carries a lot more significance for RCB. The Rajat Patidar-led side needs a win to play the first qualifier against PBKS in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

A defeat would mean they would play the eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians on Friday, May 30, while Gujarat Titans play PBKS in the first qualifier.

Rishabh Pant shines in season swansong as LSG set RCB 228 runs for victory

Earlier in the match, a sensational, unbeaten knock of 118 from 61 balls from captain Rishabh Pant paved the way for LSG to reach 227/3 after 20 overs. It was his first IPL hundred since 2018.

Mitchell Marsh ended the season with another 50+ score, making 67 off 37 balls as the pair put on 152 runs for the second wicket. No RCB bowler was spared on a good batting surface at the Ekana Stadium as LSG kept their best batting performance for last. They ensured that the visitors needed to bat out of their skins to secure the top-two spot on the points table.

RCB have made the playoffs in five out of the six IPL seasons, but played the eliminator clash in each of the five seasons. At the time of writing, RCB were 115/3 after 10 overs with Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal at the crease.

Edited by Aditya Singh
