“Planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the IPL playoffs” – BCCI’s Jay Shah hails bowlers for 84 dot balls in CSK-GT game 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that they will plant 500 saplings for every dot ball bowled in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

He expressed gratitude to the bowlers for 84 dot balls during Qualifier 1 between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (May 24).

Shah tweeted:

“We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls. Who says T20 is a batter’s game? Bowlers, it’s all in your hands.”

While the Super Kings bowled 50 dot balls, GT produced 34 in the contest. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled the most dot balls (12), returning with figures of 2-18.

As far as the game is concerned, Chennai won by 15 runs, courtesy of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (60 off 44) and clinical performance from their bowlers, to reach the final scheduled on Sunday (May 28).

Meanwhile, table-toppers GT will get another chance to reach the final by beating the winner of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 26).

Click here to check CSK vs GT full scorecard.

IPL 2023 playoffs: MI set to play LSG in Eliminator

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians play Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (May 24).

While LSG survived a last-over thriller to reach the knockouts, MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets and GT beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to reach the playoffs.

MI will look to avenge their five-run loss against LSG suffered earlier this season as they pursue their sixth trophy in the competition. Lucknow, though, are yet to lose in three games against MI.

